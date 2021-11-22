Halvor Egner Granerud secured his 12th individual World Cup Ski Jumping win in the second event of the season in Nizhny Tagil.

A day prior, the Norweigian finished in third place behind event winner Karl Geiger and Ryoyu Kobayashi.

Ad

But the 25-year-old was able to take top spot on the podium on Sunday with 235.3 points, which was more than enough to beat Geiger’s 226.5, who finished second in the Urals.

Nizhny Tagil Granerud soars to win in Nizhny Tagil 10 HOURS AGO

Three-time World Champion Stefan Kraft finished third to roundout the podium with a score of 223.8.

And after finishing 31st on Saturday, it was another day to forget for Germany’s reigning Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger, who finished the day in 17th with 198.4 points.

Nizhny Tagil 'Look at that!' - Geiger romps to 10th World Cup win of career YESTERDAY AT 21:42