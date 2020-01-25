Hoelzl goes top following Rasnov win
Chiara Hoelzl moved top of the World Cup standings with her second ski jumping win of the season in Rasnov.
The Austrian jumped 89 and 99 metres to compile 247.6 points, beating Germany's Katharina Althaus by 1.9 points.
The result marked the 22-year-old's first win since mid-December when she succeeded in Klingenthal, and she is now a point clear of compatriot Eva Pinkelnig – who finished third in Romania.
Defending champion Maren Lundby, who led the standings going into the weekend, fell 15 points adrift in third after a fifth-place finish.
