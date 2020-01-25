Hoelzl goes top following Rasnov win

The Austrian jumped 89 and 99 metres to compile 247.6 points, beating Germany's Katharina Althaus by 1.9 points.

The result marked the 22-year-old's first win since mid-December when she succeeded in Klingenthal, and she is now a point clear of compatriot Eva Pinkelnig – who finished third in Romania.

Defending champion Maren Lundby, who led the standings going into the weekend, fell 15 points adrift in third after a fifth-place finish.

Sportsbeat 2020