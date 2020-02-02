Hoelzl leaps to new heights in Germany

The 22-year-old had come within five points of Olympic champion Maren Lundby after storming to victory on Saturday, and a total of 287.6 points – earned by jumps of 127.5m and 129.0m – saw her leapfrog the Norwegian.

Lundby claimed second place on the day with 285.3 points after jumps of 122.5m and 131.5m, while Hoelzl's Austrian counterpart Marita Kramer jumped 125.0m and an impressive 137.0m to finish third on 269.8.

Hoelzl now leads the rankings on 830 points, 15 ahead of Lundby and 111 clear of Eva Pinkelnig in third, with 10 World Cup events remaining this season.

Sportsbeat 2020