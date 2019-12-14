Hoelzl's queen of the hill while Poland take men's team victory

The Poles were too strong for the rest of the field in Klingenthal, Zyla and Kubacki joined in their successful quartet by Kamil Stoch and Jakub Wolny for a team total of 968.7 points.

Austria retained the overall lead after winning the first team event last month in Wisla and finishing second here, while Japan were third thanks largely to the stellar efforts of Ryoyu Kobayashi.

Meanwhile in the women’s individual event, delayed due to bad weather, it was Austria’s Chiara Hoelzl who was celebrating.

The 22-year-old, third and second in Lillehammer earlier this month, topped the pile with a jump of 141.0m for a total score of 124.6 points.

Ema Klinec of Slovenia was second while Katharina Althaus of Germany rounded out the podium.

Norway’s Maren Lundby, the winner of the first two World Cup events of the season, retained her overall lead despite a fifth-place finish.

Sportsbeat 2019