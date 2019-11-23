Huber off to a flyer as Austria take World Cup gold
Daniel Huber produced the longest jump of the day as Austria's large hill team started the World Cup season with a bang in Wisla.
Huber recorded 134 metres with his second attempt as the World Championship silver medallists eased to gold ahead of Norway and Poland.
Huber, along with Philipp Aschenwald, Jan Hoerl and Stefan Kraft, notched 1018.2 points, beating Norway – who finished with 995.7 – by 22.5.
Hosts Poland took bronze with 990.9, while Slovenia, Germany Japan, Switzerland and Finland rounded out the top eight.
