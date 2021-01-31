Marita Kramer completed a perfect weekend in Titisee-Neustadt with a second World Cup gold strengthening her position at the top of the ski jumping standings.

The 19-year-old put up 265.7 points from her two jumps of 137.5 and 135 metres to narrowly beat Japan's Sara Takanashi to the top spot.

Takanashi's two jumps measured 136.5 and 134.5 metres, enough for her to gain 263.5 points in total.

Norway's Silje Opseth backed up Saturday's silver medal with a bronze on Sunday, 12.5 points back from Kramer and just 2.5 ahead of Austria's Daniela Iraschko-Stolz.

Kramer's third win of the season opened up her World Cup lead to 134 points, with Takanashi leapfrogging Slovenia's Nika Kriznar into second.

