Lindvik was the last jumper out of the gate and had Poland’s Dawid Kubacki and his score of 252.0 to beat.

Watch Four Hills live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

However the 21-year-old Norwegian kept up his superb form following on from his victory at Garmisch-Partkenkirchen to double up.

“It’s just amazing, I hope I continue that way,” Lindvik said after his second win in a row.

" It was a difficult competition but I managed to take the win today so I’m really happy "

“I try not to think about that [overall title]. I just focus on what I need to do.”

The result means that Kubacki now leads with an overall score of 830.7 after three consecutive podiums with Lindvik 9.1 back.

“The second jump!” Kubacki replied when asked about what was missing for him.

" Basically it was a bit too short and I felt that this jump wasn’t as good as in the first series so I still have something to work on "

“Overall I’m really happy, second place is good and especially the first jump was really strong and I felt a lot of happiness about this jump.

“I’ve said earlier that I want to win but my focus will be on the jumps and the next competition because calculating the final results before the jumps is stupid from my point of view!”

“Another amazing victory for Marius Lindvik of Norway,” Eurosport expert Martin Schmitt said afterwards.

" It was a crazy competition, so difficult to jump with changing conditions but Marius totally deserved the win today "

“He did an amazing job and also Dawid Kubacki who was second and is now in the overall lead with an amazing performance. Struggled a bit in the second jump but anyways he’s in the overall lead,

“Ryoyu Kobayashi and Karl Geiger nearly lost it in the first jump but they secured it somehow in the second round with better conditions,

“It’s still thrilling so exciting we cannot say anything about what is going to happen in Bischofshofen.”

It was a tougher day for the previous leaders as Schmitt mentioned; as defending champion Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan and Germany’ Karl Geiger slipped down the standings.

Both athletes struggled to get to grips with the jump and finished 14th and eighth respectively as they lost pace on the two new leaders.

It was a better outing for Daniel Andre Tande as he put in a superb and made it onto the podium for the first time in this Four Hills.

Qualification for Bischofshofen will take place on Sunday with the final jump on Monday evening.

As opposed to the dominance of Kobayashi last year the overall title is still up for grabs and it promises to be a fascinating battle between the current top four.

Kobayashi is the only one of the mian contenders who has triumphed before at Four Hills whilst Geiger and Kubacki haven't won an individual Four Hills event yet.