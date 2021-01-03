Three-time Olympic champion Kamil Stoch secured top spot on the Bergiselschanze in Innsbruck to take control of the prestigious Four Hills tournament.

The Polish ski jumper recorded two jumps of 127.5m and 130m which gave him a total of 261.6 points and earned victory.

Ski Jumping Stoch takes Four Hills lead with fantastic Innsbruck jump 3 HOURS AGO

Slovenia's Anze Lanisek finished in second place, 12 points behind Stoch while another Pole, Dawid Kubacki, finished in third.

Stoch takes Four Hills lead with fantastic Innsbruck jump

The victory, which was Stoch's 37th in the World Cup, also put him in pole position in the Four Hills tournament.

With just one hill remaining, Stoch heads to Bischofshofen with a lead of 15.2 points over compatriot and defending champion Kubacki.

Innsbruck Halvor Egner Granerud takes top spot in qualifying at Innsbruck YESTERDAY AT 14:00