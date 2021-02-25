Slovenia's Ema Klinec claimed her country's first ski jumping world title with normal hill gold after producing two magnificent jumps in Oberstdorf.

The 22-year-old scored jumps of 105.0m and 100.5m to register a score of 279.6 in Thursday's event, which was enough to secure a first ever women's gold medal at the World Championships for her country.

Klinec had fierce competition through the day in Germany, with Marita Kramer scoring a new World Record with her first jump of the day at 109.0m, although the Austrian couldn't back that up on her second time down the runway as she finished in fourth spot.

Klinec's nearest challenger was Norway's Maren Lundby, who recorded distances of 102.5m and 99.5m on her two attempts to finish with a score of 276.5, leaving her 3.1 points behind the leader.

And the Slovenian was left overjoyed by her success, as she swept aside all that came before her for a historic victory on German snow.

"It sounds extraordinary. I can't believe it! Thank you to everyone who contributed to this. I didn't know if I would win after my jump, but I did everything I could," Klinec said.

Japan's Sara Takanashi had to settle for third on Thursday, as she finished just 0.2 points behind Lundby in the race for the medals, leaving her with a bronze medal after jumps of 104.0m and 100.0m.

After holding a lead of 1.0 points after the first round, Kramer was unable to keep her cool on her second attempt, as she managed just 98.0m in her final jump, meaning she missed out on the medals by 1.1 points.

Sportsbeat 2021

