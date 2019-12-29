Kobayashi enters the history books with fifth successive Four Hills win

The Japanese defending World Cup winner, who won all four Four Hills Tournament events last season, joins an elite club featuring Germans Helmut Recknagel and Sven Hannawald as well as the Pole Kamil Stoch.

Kobayashi’s latest triumph was sealed with jumps of 138.0m and 134.0m, as he finished with 305.1 points in total.

Karl Geiger finished second with jumps of 135m and 134m to finish on 295.9 points while Dawid Kubacki completed the podium by registering jumps of 132m and 133m and a total points score of 294.7.

The result means the 23-year-old Japanese jumper is still first in the overall World Cup standings on 340 points ahead of Geiger on 427 and Stefan Kraft on 419.

Sportsbeat 2019