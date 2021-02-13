Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi ended a near 14-month wait for a FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event win with victory on the first day of competition in Zakopane, Poland.

The 24-year-old - who finished top of the overall rankings in the 2018/19 season - soared to first place with 268.9 points from his two jumps, marking the 17th World Cup win of his career.

Home favourite Andrzej Stekala notched silver with his first ever World Cup podium finish, while Norway's Marius Lindvik came home third.

"I'm very happy that I could win today," said Kobayashi. "The conditions were good despite the snowfall because there was less wind than in the last competitions.

"When I was jumping everything was okay. I hope that it will go that well for me again tomorrow."

Kobayashi's win sees him sitting ninth in the race for this year's yellow bib after 20 of 28 events. Current leader Halvor Egner Granerud could only manage seventh in Zakopane.

