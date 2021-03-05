Stefan Kraft was in blistering form as he took Nordic World Championship gold in the large hill in Oberstdorf.

The Austrian led comfortably after the first run from Norway's Robert Johansson and despite a fine second leap from the Norwegian, Kraft did enough to take the win by 4.4 points.

In difficult conditions, Kraft was the standout performer on the first jump as he claimed his third world title, four years after winning normal and large hills in Lahti in 2017.

Ski Jumping Lundby claims historic large hill gold YESTERDAY AT 19:19

Johansson added another silver medal after his efforts with the Norway team in the mixed team normal hill.

Karl Geiger completed the full set of medals in Oberstdorf as he took the bronze medal.

Geiger had taken silver in the normal hill, while he was part of the German team that won the mixed team event.

Piotr Zyla, who had won the normal hill, narrowly missed out on a medal as he finished fourth, with Anze Lanisek coming fifth.

Kraft said: "It's unbelievable. I can't describe the feeling. After a really hard summer with so many problems, coming back to one of my favourite hills and becoming world champion is unbelievable."

Sportsbeat 2021

Ski Jumping Germany earn fourth successive mixed team World Championship gold medal in Oberstdorf 28/02/2021 AT 18:49