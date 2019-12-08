Kraft picks up first World Cup win of the season in Russia

Austrian Kraft had led the way in the first round with a leap of 140.0m for 144.8 points but Japan's Kobayashi usurped him by 9.1 points after landing a jump of 133.5m in trickier wind conditions at Nizhny Tagil.

However last year's overall World Cup winner could not follow up his first round jump, managing just 113.0m at his second attempt for 98.4 points – the 23rd-best total of that round – opening the door for Kraft to earn his first victory of the season.

A safe landing at 134.5m gave the Austrian an overall points tally of 277.6 lifting him back into top spot as Killian Peier of Switzerland moved up to second, relegating Kobayashi to third.

Norwegian Daniel-Andre Tande, who won the opening two events of the season, finished back in fourth but maintains his lead in the overall standings.

