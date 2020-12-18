Austrian youngster Marita Kramer maintained the dominant form she had displayed in qualification by charging to victory in the opening event of the women's FIS Ski Jumping World Cup season on home soil.

The 19-year-old had signalled her intentions in Ramsau by qualifying first on Thursday, and wasted no time in asserting her authority in the main competition a day later by jumping 94m in Round 1.

A giant leap of 96m in Round 2 earned Kramer an overall winning score of 253.6 points, ahead of Slovenia's Nika Kriznar and Japan's Sara Takanashi in second and third respectively.

Having notched the second World Cup victory of her short career, and grasped hold of the leader's yellow bib for the first time, Kramer said: "It was incredible, that's what you train for every day and why you set goals and challenges.

"I knew that my jumps were stable which gave me confidence, and to see it all come together was really cool.

"We haven't had any competitions for a long time, and now it's time to continue working and training."

Sportsbeat 2020

