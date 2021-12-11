Marita Kramer bagged her second World Cup win in 24 hours with a dominant victory in Klingenthal to strengthen her grip on the yellow bib. The Austrian jumped 137 and 132.4 metres in tough conditions for a combined 260.3 points, 21.3 more than Norway's Silje Opseth in second. Katharina Althaus of Germany finished third, 23.8 points back, and she sits second in the overall standings â€“ but 149 behind Kramer, who is on 530. "I'm very satisfied with my performance today, my jumps were a lot better than yesterday," Kramer said. "This is an amazing hill here in Klingenthal, when you have a good jump it's an awesome feeling. Now I'm looking forward to the competition in Ramsau next weekend.â€ It was much closer in the men's event, where Stefan Kraft took his first gold of the season by just five points. He jumped 138 and 130 metres to score 267 points, with Halvor Egner Granerud taking silver after scoring 262 for jumps of 136 and 137.5, while Poland's Kamil Stoch was third. Sportsbeat 2021

