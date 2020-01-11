Kramer secures maiden World Cup win

The 18-year-old Austrian scored 279.6 points for her two jumps, which measured at 131 and 135 metres, to beat Norway’s Maren Lundby and Austria’s Eva Pinkelnig in the first of two events this weekend.

Kramer’s previous best World Cup finish was ninth in Lillehammer last year and she admits she has exceeded her own expectations.

"I still can’t believe it. I didn’t expect to win, but I had a good feeling at the hill,” she said.

"I showed two good jumps. For tomorrow I will try to repeat this. It's my first time in Sapporo and I really enjoy jumping here."

Lundby has a healthy lead at the top of the overall standings with 325 points, 45 clear of Austria’s Chiara Hoelzl.

