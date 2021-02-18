Slovenia's Nika Kriznar produced two superb jumps to claim a second Ski Jumping World Cup victory of her career on the slopes of Rasnov, Romania on Thursday morning.

The 20-year-old backed up her qualification-winning jump with another pair of perfect performances to see off the competition and sit top of the standings in Romania.

Kriznar's first jump of the session put her head and shoulders above the competition, with her score of 118.5 seeing her 6.8 points better off than second-placed Thea Minyan Bjoerseth after the first round.

And another fine display in her second time down the runway saw her keep hold of her advantage at the top of the leaderboard, with her score of 117.2 enough to see her take top spot on the podium with 235.7 points.

The win in Romania, coming two weeks after her maiden win in Hinzenbach, also sees Kriznar take top spot in the overall standings with 551 points to her name after nine events, leaving the young star ecstatic as the results became official.

"I'm overjoyed. I managed two great jumps, especially the one in the first series. Winning means a lot to me, as does the yellow jersey," the Slovenian said.

After a strong start, Bjoerseth couldn't replicate her performance in her second attempt, with the Norwegian slipping down to eighth in the final placings, while Japan's Sara Takanashi moved into the silver-medal position with two solid jumps earning her a score of 232.9.

There was still room for a Norwegian to squeeze onto the podium, with Silje Ospeth producing a second round score of 123.3 to claim the best jump of the day and clamber into third position in Rosnov with 230.1 points.

That all means that Takanashi sits 45 points behind Kriznar's overall lead on 506, while Marita Kramer - who didn't compete in Romania due to the delayed results of a PCR test - lies in third spot on 460 points.

