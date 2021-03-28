Nika Kriznar is the new ski jumping World Cup champion after the 2020/21 season came to an end in Chaikovsky on Sunday.

The Slovenian star finished third on the large hill in the final event of the campaign on the Russian snow, which was enough to see her overcome rival Sara Takanashi - who could only muster a seventh-placed finish.

The pair have been battling for supremacy throughout the year, with the Japanese star holding a 15-point lead heading into the competition, but it was Kriznar who held her nerve to emerge victorious and claim the crystal globe.

Marita Kramer won Sunday's event, the Austrian notching a fourth consecutive World Cup victory as her jump of 146.5m earned her a score of 136.1 points.

Silje Opseth claimed second with a score of 120.1 for her 134.0m jump, while Kriznar's 131.5m attempt scored 115.2 points.

That was enough for the 21-year-old to finish the season top of the standings with 871 points, while Takanashi had to settle for second with 862 and Kramer's late surge saw her finish third on 860.

Elsewhere, the Austrian women claimed success in the team event in Chaikovsky, with Kramer making it two victories in a day with another superb performance on the slopes.

Kramer's teammates Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, Sophie Sorschag and Chiara Hoelzl all produced impressive jumps to put them in prime position heading into the final round, before the teenager sealed the win with another high-scoring effort.

Kramer's jump of 98.0m earned her team 112.0 points to seal the win in Russia, with Kriznar's Slovenian team finishing second, and the German quartet completing the podium in third.

Sportsbeat 2021

