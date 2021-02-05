Nika Kriznar soared to her first ever individual FIS Ski Jumping World Cup win as part of a Slovenian one-two on the first of three days of competition in Hinzenbach, Austria.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a tense battle with compatriot Ema Klinec, who led after the first round with a jump of 90.5m that yielded 120.1 points.

But Kriznar responded by matching that distance in round two, and her overall score of 237.4 points proved enough to get her over the line in the race for the gold medal. Norway's Eirin Maria Kvandal completed the podium in third.

"I like this hill very much and I managed two very good jumps today," said Kriznar. "Our team is extremely strong at the moment, and to share the podium with Ema makes it even more special."

Kriznar and Klinec lie second and third repectively in the overall women's standings after five of 16 events, while Austrian Marita Kramer stays top following a fourth-place finish on home soil.

Sportsbeat 2021

