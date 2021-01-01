Poland's Dawid Kubacki hailed an 'amazing' performance as he recorded a new Garmisch-Partenkirchen hill record of 144m to take victory in the second leg of the Four Hills Tournament.

The 30-year-old had been second after a first round jump of 139m yielded 137.7 points but sensationally beat Marius Lindvik's previous record of 143.5m with a 144m leap to score 144.4pts in round two and claim the win on 282.1pts overall.

Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud had led after an opening leap of 137m brought him 138.7pts but a second jump of 136m left him short on 274.9pts.

Kubacki's compatriot Piotr Zyla rounded off the podium in third on 260.4pts with Karl Geiger unable to repeat his Oberstdorf heroics as he finished fifth on 259.9pts.

"It was a really great competition for me, really good jumping," Kubacki said.

"I was only one point behind the leader after the first round - it was also a really great jump, maybe a bit different wind conditions.

"The second jump felt really great in the air, maybe a bit better wind conditions, good landing... hill record, that's really amazing."

The result moved Kubacki up to third in the overall standings on 321 points, behind leader Granerud (730) and Germany's Markus Eisenbichler (544).

Meanwhile, the Pole moved to fourth in the Four Hills standings on 546.4 points behind Granerud in first (555), Geiger (551) and Kamil Stoch (548.3).

Sportsbeat 2021

