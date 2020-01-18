Kubacki continues flying form with Titisee-Neustadt triumph

Kubacki accumulated 290.1 points from his two jumps to win the men's HS142 and put pressure on the top three in the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup standings.

Austria's Stefan Kraft came second with 283.7 points and Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi was third with 282.8 as Norway's Andre Johann Forfang, 280.4, just missed out on a podium place.

Germany's Karl Geiger finished 12th but continues to lead the way in the standings ahead of Kraft, Kobayashi and the in-form Kudacki respectively.

Sportsbeat 2020