Dawid Kubacki became the first World Cup winner of the 2022/23 ski jumping season as he finished 5.6 points ahead of his closest challenger in Wisla.

Poland's Kubacki, 32, jumped 130.5m and 132.5m to score a total of 272.2 points, which saw the favourite finish clear of Halvor Egner Granerud and land his sixth World Cup victory.

His first jump had him ahead at the halfway stage and despite Granerud and bronze medallist Stefan Kraft both jumping 133.5m with their second attempts, Kubacki held on for victory.

The Olympic bronze medallist will become the fourth Pole to wear the leaders' yellow bib next time out, following in the footsteps of Adam Malysz, Krzysztof Biegun and Kamil Stoch.

The comeback of the day belonged to Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi, who moved from 22nd to seventh after improving 9.5m between his two jumps.

A delighted Kubacki said: "In these conditions, with the wind and the rain, anything could have happened. But I'm very happy that I was able to just do my job and jumped very far."

