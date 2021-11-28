Slovenian ski jumper Anze Lanisek won his first World Cup gold medal amid turbulent conditions in Ruka, Finland. Lanisek topped the podium after a monster jump of 147 metres but had a considerable wait for his second attempt as the weather wreaked havoc. The 25-year-old eventually landed a solid 135-metre effort to defend a lead for the very first time in his World Cup career, narrowly prevailing over overall World Cup leader Karl Geiger of Germany, who recorded jumps of 138 and 142.5 metres. Another German, Markus Eisenbichler completed the top three, clinching bronze after jumping 145 and 135.5 metres. Lanisek said: "I would like to thank my team, my coaches and my family back home. "It's unbelievable, I had to wait a long time upstairs and didn't even know what to do. But I knew that I can jump well here and could stay focused and calm." Saturday's winner Ryoyu Kobayashi was unable to add another victory to his collection after testing positive for Covid-19 and is now a doubt for next weekend's World Cup in Wisla, Poland.

Ad

Ski Jumping Kobayashi brings up World Cup landmark by flying to victory in Finland YESTERDAY AT 18:56

Ski Jumping Ryoyu Kobayashi takes impressive win in Ruka YESTERDAY AT 17:58