Marius Lindvik claimed a huge victory in the men's large hill ski jumping at Zakopane, triumphing by ten points.

The Norwegian's score of 294.6 was well clear of Karl Geiger of Germany in second as Anze Lanisek came home in third to cap off a successful weekend for the Slovenians after their team win on Saturday.

Ad

World Cup leader Ryoyu Kobayashi finished 12 points behind Lindvik who lapped up the applause from the Polish crowds.

Ski Jumping Slovenia win first team event in men's ski jumping A DAY AGO

Kobayashi topped the first run with a score of 147.3, his jump of 136m putting him ahead of Austrian Daniel Tschofenig by 2.8 points, with Lindvik completing the provisional podium after a jump of 135.0m.

Austrian Daniel Huber produced the farthest jump of round one travelling 138.5m to sit in sixth, but Lindvik would soon better it.

The lead changed hands several times as the final jumpers took off, Lanisek placed himself in podium contention as he went fifth from last in the second run, before Geiger moved into the lead straight after with an advantage of 0.9 points.

Lindvik then jumped the farthest of all with a mammoth 139.5m before earning two 19.5s and a 19.0 in style points to go ten clear of Geiger and effectively end the competition.

Youngster Tschofenig could not hold on to his second place, his jump of 133.4m saw him miss out on a first World Cup podium but he did achieve a career-high finish of fifth.

Kobayashi failed to come close to 23-year-old Lindvik and had to settle for fourth but with Olympic selection confirmed on Tuesday, he will be assured of a place at Beijing as the overall World Cup leader.

Sportsbeat 2022

Bischofshofen Huber seals Austria gold in ski jumping team competition in Bischofshofen 09/01/2022 AT 23:33