Lindvik equals record with first-ever World Cup victory

The 21-year-old Norwegian. who made his World Cup debut in December 2015m jumped 143.5m in the first run and 136m in the second to top the podium for the first time with 289.8 points.

Germany's Karl Geiger finished in second on home soil, while Dawid Kubacki of Poland took third.

Lindvik's 143.5m jump equals Simon Ammann's hills record in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and claims Norway's 14th victory in the Four Hills tournament, equal most with Austria.

Lindvik said: "I knew what I went over the take-off this was going to be a long jump but I didn't know it was going to be that far until right before the landing."

Lindvik now sits fourth in the Four Hills tournament standings, the next event taking place in Innsbruck on Saturday.

And the result also moves Lindvik up to seventh in the overall World Cup standings, with Austria's Stefan Kraft leading the way.

