Marita Kramer teed up a tantalising Ski Jumping World Cup season finale by completing back-to-back victories in Nizhny Tagil.

The Austrian ace soared to her fourth win of the season on Saturday and carried on where she left off on Sunday to keep a three-way tussle for the Crystal Globe alive.

Precocious Kramer, 19, toppled overall World Cup leader Nika Kriznar by 10.8 points in Russia to narrow the gap between the pair to 91 points in the standings.

Kramer sits third in the table with 660 points, while it's Sara Takanashi - who finished third in Nizhny Tagil - who is second with a haul of 746.

And that means Kriznar holds a slender five-point advantage heading into the final event of the campaign in Chaykovsky next weekend, where Takanashi and the red-hot Kramer will be hot on her heels in pursuit of the Crystal Globe.

Kramer, who hails from Salzburg, has come of age at the perfect time this season and her pair of victories this weekend have catapulted her into World Cup contention.

The two-time World Championship medallist racked up a total of 243.1 points on Sunday after jumps of 97.5m and 94.5m, over ten more than Kriznar who notched efforts of 93.5m and 94m.

Takanashi soared to jumps of 95.5m and 88.5m to collect 230 points and pip Austrian Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, who sits sixth overall, to the final spot on the podium.

The stage is now set for a heart-thumping climax to the season in Chaykovsky, where the field will compete in two final events - on Friday and Sunday - and one of Kriznar, Takanashi or Kramer will scoop the coveted Crystal Globe.

