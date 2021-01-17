Marius Lindvik revelled in a brilliant second jump propelling him to a maiden Ski Jumping World Cup victory of the season in Zakopane.

The Norwegian flyer soared 145.5m on the Wielka Krokiew hill to topple Anze Lanisek by 2.3 points and halt Halvor Egner Granerud, Markus Eisenbichler and Kamil Stoch's dominance in the campaign so far.

Compatriot Robert Johansson finished third in Poland but it was all about Lindvik as he claimed the third World Cup victory of his burgeoning career.

Lindvik lies seventh in the overall World Cup standings and the 22-year-old said: "It was a very good competition. My jumping has been pretty good the whole weekend and I'm really happy to win.

"Especially the second round was a very good jump - I'm really happy about my performance."

Lindvik notched a first jump of 135m, 1.5m ahead of Slovakia's Lanisek and just 1m higher than home favourite Andrzej Stekala.

But his brilliant second leap of 145.5m earned him a haul of 152.8 points to rack up a total of 296.5 and ascend the top step on the podium for the first time for over a year.

Lanisek's second effort of 143.5m left him on 294.2 points overall, while Johansson's total of 292.9 pipped Austria's Daniel Huber to third by exactly four points.

And Stekala was unable to follow up his first jump heroics as a disappointing effort of 136.5m in his second left him in fifth overall.

Overall World Cup leader Granerud could only muster a 23rd-place finish in Poland after a below-par weekend, while Eisenbichler - second in the table - finished eighth with a points total of 279.1.

Third-placed Stoch finished 11th and, like Granerud and Eisenbichler, will be bidding to bounce back when the field descend on Lahti, Finland, next weekend.

