Manuel Fettner produced the joint-longest jump of the day as Austria's quartet delivered the goods on home snow to win the team competition in Bischofshofen.

Fettner's jump of 137 metres was matched only by Slovenia's Lovro Kos and set up a dominant win in the second team event of the World Cup season.

Fettner and teammates Jan Hoerl, Philipp Aschenwald and Daniel Huber combined to score 1015.5 points from their eight jumps.

That was good enough to beat a Japan side consisting of Yukiya Sato, Keiichi Sato, Junshiro Kobayashi and Four Hills champion Ryoyu Kobayashi by 9.1.

Norway's team, which included Saturday's individual winner Marius Lindvik, Daniel Andre Tande, Johann Andre Forfang and Halvor Egner Granerud, claimed a narrow third, just 0.2 off silver.

Austria lead the Nations Cup on 2646 points, 116 clear of Norway in second and 139 ahead of Germany in third.

