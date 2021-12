Ski Jumping

Marita Kramer jumps to gold in Lillehammer to secure her second World Cup victory of the ski jumping season

The Austrian was in a league of her own as she took her second win of the season. Marita Kramer now has 330 World Cup points, a lead of 45 on Germany's Katharina Althaus, while Ema Klinec - the leader after last weekend in Ruka - is third. Kramer scored 268.9 points for her two attempts to ease to victory.

00:01:09, an hour ago