Marita Kramer's fast start to the ski jumping campaign continued with victory in the fourth leg of the World Cup in Titisee, Germany. Kramer scored 257.7 points from jumps of 131.5 and 135 metres to claim her second gold of the season and third of her career. The 19-year-old held off Silje Opseth by 3.7 points, despite the Norwegian landing a 138.5-metre jump in Round 2 which proved to the longest of the day. Slovenia's Ema Klinec finished in third, 12.2 points back from Kramer, after jumps of 126 and 130 metres. Kramer leads the World Cup standings by an impressive 109 points and could extend that with another win on Sunday. Sportsbeat 2021