Men's team triumph for Norway in Oslo

The Norwegian team, made up of Johann Andre Forfang, Robert Johansson, Daniel Andre Tande and Marius Lindvik, finished top of the leaderboard with 997.4 points.

Lindvik now sits second in the overall Raw Air rankings after another impressive set of jumps.

"I will definitely fight for the overall win of the Raw Air, but there are other strong athletes who also want to win and can win as well," Lindvik said. "This victory was very good and very important for our entire team and each and every one of us."

Norway's tally was enough to earn them top spot on the day ahead of the German quartet of Constantin Schmid, Pius Paschke, Stephan Leyhe and Karl Geiger, who finished on 960.9.

As a result, Germany have moved above Austria - who finished a disappointing sixth in Oslo - to the top of the overall men's team standings, while Schmid believes Norway's victory on Saturday puts them back in the hunt.

"The Norwegians definitely have to be reckoned when it comes to the overall win after their performance," Schmid said.

"But my personal favourite to win the Raw Air is Karl Geiger. I don't think I'm among the favourites here."

Slovenia were third on 954.2 and their star man, Ziga Jelar, is now third in the overall Raw Air standings.

"For me, it's about showing good jumps," Jelar said.

"I don't think about any possible result in the overall ranking of the Raw Air at all. If the jumps are good, then everything else will also be fine."