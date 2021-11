Ski Jumping

'Look at that!' - Karl Geiger romps to 10th World Cup win of career

Karl Geiger romped to the 10th World Cup win of his career. The 28-year-old jumped 134.5 and 133 metres to score a combined 252.4 points, 8.7 clear of Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi.

