Norway's ski jumpers warmed up for next week's World Championships with victory in the Mixed Team World Cup event in Rasnov, Romania.

The quartet of Maren Lundby, Daniel-Andre Tande, Silje Opseth and Halvor Egner Granerud finished on 968.7 points, men's World Cup leader Granerud leading the way with jumps of 97m and 96.5m as he bounced back from disqualification in Friday's individual event.

Lundby was also consistent, with a combined total of 183.5m from her two jumps, and hopes her teammates will replicate their dominant display when they go for World Championship gold in Oberstdorf on February 28.

"It feels really good to be back on top of the podium, especially as it has been a while for me since the last time," said the 26-year-old, who is without an individual victory this season.

"I really enjoy jumping in mixed team events, so I hope this was a good preparation for the World Championships.

"Two years ago in Seefeld, we won the bronze medal, so maybe we can do even better this time."

The Slovenian team took silver in Rasnov, with Nika Kriznar â€“ who is leading the way in the women's World Cup standings â€“ continuing her fine season.

The 20-year-old followed her first jump of 95m with a leap of 96.5m to earn 247 of her country's 945.3 points and occupy the second step on the podium alongside Cene Prevc, Ema Klinec and Ziga Jelar.

Austria's team of Eva Pinkelnig, Daniel Tschofenig, Daniela Iraschko-Stolz and veteran Manuel Fettner took bronze on 924.6 points, giving Tschofenig his first World Cup podium.

"Jumping in a mixed team event feels completely different than in an individual competition, you have the whole team behind you and we all gave our best today," he said.

"I hope I was able to show my best jumps today. I am extremely happy. I am really proud to be part of this team."

Japan narrowly missed out on bronze, finishing just 3.8 points behind Austria, while Germany were fifth.

Sportsbeat 2021

