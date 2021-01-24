Norway's ski jumpers stretched their slender lead at the top of the men's team standings with a polished World Cup victory in Lahti, Finland.

Marius Lindvik, Daniel-Andre Tande, Robert Johansson and Halvor Egner Granerud combined for 1024.2 points, with all eight of their jumps landing between 122 and 131 metres.

They beat championship rivals Poland – comprised of quartet of Piotr Zyla, Andrzej Stekala, Kamil Stoch and Dawid Kubacki - by just 5.9 points and now lead the overall standings by 84 points, a growth of 50.

Germany's Pius Paschke, Martin Hamann, Markus Eisenbichler and Karl Geiger finished third with 1014.4 points and are also third in the overall standings but a massive 701 points off Norway's pace.

Japan's Yukiya Sato landed the longest jump of the day with a 131.5-metre effort in round 2 but his team had to settle for fifth, with Austria ahead of them in fourth.

