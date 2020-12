Ski Jumping

'He's there!' - Karl Geiger wins Four Hills opener

Karl Geiger claimed Germany's first win in a Four Hills opener in five years as the defending champion, Poland's Dawid Kubacki, finished in 15th. It was the first event in a frenetic 10-day period taking in four competitions. Only three men have completed the Grand Slam by winning each of the events in the same season.

