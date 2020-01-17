Pinkelnig makes it a week to remember in Japan

The Austrian delivered a stunning display on the Japanese slopes, accumulating a haul of 232.3 points to hold off home favourite Sara Takanashi and continue her imperious form following her HS137 victory in Sapporo on Sunday.

Pinkelnig's compatriot Chiara Hoelzl took the final spot on the podium to consolidate her place in third of the overall standings, but it was the 31-year-old who triumphed to intensify the pressure on Maren Lundby's lead in the main table.

"I have fewer words than last Sunday," Pinkelnig said.

"That I can share the podium with a teammate again is a dream come true for me.

"Tomorrow I want to show just as good jumps with my team, fly far and have fun."

Norwegian Lundby had a day to forget on this occasion, finishing fifth with just 201.6 points to see her lead at the top of the overall standings fall to 41 points.

Pinkelnig is second on 409 points to Lunby's 450, with Takanashi's second-place finish leaving her in fourth.

And it was Marita Kramer who came fourth in Zao, leaving her fifth in the World Cup table with 253 points – 61 adrift of Takanashi.

Saturday sees Pinkelnig take to the slopes once again in the Team HS102 event, vying to extend her hegemony after a week to remember in Japan.

