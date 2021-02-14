Halvor Egner Granerud equalled Roar Ljokelsoy's Norwegian record for individual World Cup victories and took a major step closer to the overall title with a dominant jumping display in Zakopane.

Scandinavian flyer Granerud claimed his 11th World Cup victory of the campaign to extend his lead at the summit of the standings and draw level with Ljokelsoy, 44, who scooped 11 successes between 1993 and 2010.

Granerud, 20 years Ljokelsoy's junior, racked up a total points tally of 298.1 in Poland to beat Slovenia's Anze Lanisek by 2.9 points.

Fellow Norwegian Robert Johansson claimed the final spot on the podium but it was all about Granerud who extended his lead to a commanding 535 points at the top of the table.

Granerud has now triumphed in all but one of the previous six World Cup events and refound his recent form shown in Klingenthal, Germany, on the Polish slopes.

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi had stunned the overall leader to take Saturday's title in Zakopane but Granerud showed his resolve to bounce back in style.

The Norwegian could only finish seventh on Saturday but jumps of 132m and 133m held off Lanisek and Johansson's advances to ensure he got back to winning ways.

The Ski Jumping World Cup season will head to Rasnov, Romania, next weekend, where Granerud will be bidding to leapfrog Ljokelsoy's Norwegian record and take yet another step towards the overall title.

