Japan's Sara Takanashi earnt her 60th ski jumping World Cup victory with a dominant win in Slovenia.

The 25-year-old was back at a happy hunting ground as she scooped her sixth triumph in Ljubno, knocking Ursa Bogataj into second on her home hill.

A third-place finish was enough to see Marita Kramer hold on to her World Cup lead and claim the Silvester Tour trophy after two days of competition in Ljubno.

Austrian Kramer had only qualified in 17th for today's HS94 competition but showed her class in her first jump, producing a leap of 91.5 meters and a score of 128.5 points.

With three jumpers left, Kramer was the only athlete to have passed 90m before Takanashi's mammoth jump of 95m put her into the first-round lead, with top qualifier Bogataj securing a mark of 93.5m.

Takanashi took a lead of three points over Bogataj into the second run in Slovenia and with the final ten athletes left to jump, two Austrians led the way, as Daniela Iraschko-Stolz headed the field.

On home snow, Ema Klinec moved into the lead before Kramer came roaring back with an overall score of 259.5 points.

The advantage then swung Slovenia's way again as Bogataj outscored Kramer by 2.3 points, but the Slovenian could only watch as Takanashi took victory with 266.8 points after a second round jump of 89.0m.

