Sato flys to maiden World Cup win

The 24-year-old's previous best was a third-place finish in Zakopane, Poland, last season, but he defied the odds with jumps of 126.5m and 132m to finish with 251.6 points to take top spot, 1.5 points ahead of Germany's Karl Geiger in second.

Norwegian Daniel-Andre Tande had enjoyed a dominant start to the season with two World Cup victories from two, but he could only manage a 21st place finish in Russia, as Austria's Philipp Aschenwald completed the podium in third.

Tande remains on top in the overall standings for the season on 210 points, with Sato 96 adrift in sixth after just three of 29 World Cup events.

Following the competition, Geiger - who now stands just one point behind third-placed Aschenwald in the overall classification - explained he was encouraged by his most recent performance, in which he jumped 130m and 130m.

He said: "I think it worked out really well for me today. I had a good start to the season and of course I hope that it will continue like that for me for the rest of this winter."

Aschenwald - who recorded jumps of 129m and 129m - said: "I've gained huge self-confidence throughout the opening part of the season and I showed that here.

"The season is still long and you also always need a bit of luck to win but I'm really satisfied with my performance today."

