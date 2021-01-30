Halvor Egner Granerud secured his seventh victory of the ski jumping World Cup season thanks to a comprehensive display in Willingen.

The Norwegian skier narrowly led at the halfway stage and made the most of his advantage, winning the event with an impressive haul of 285.5 points.

Jumps of 147.5m and 145.5m were to thank for his golden moment, finishing almost nine points clear of compatriot Daniel Andre Tande.

Two-time Olympic champion Kamil Stoch rounded off the podium with 272.2 points while his fellow Polish skier Dawid Kubacki recovered from a disappointing first jump to finish in fifth place.

Granerud's victory saw him move further clear of Germany’s Markus Eisenbichler at the top of the World Cup standings with 1,106 points following 16 events of the season.

The World Cup series continues in Germany with Willingen once again playing host on Sunday.

