Ski Jumping

Ski jumping: Manuel Fettner's second jump to win Summer Grand Prix at the Olympic hill in Courchevel

Manuel Fettner was the winner of Sunday's Summer Grand Prix at Olympic hill in Courcheval. The Austrian produced jumps of 129m and 128m to take top spot. regor Deschwanden was second and Stefan Kraft was third. In the final, Fettner landed 128m to become the second-oldest winner of the Summer Grand Prix competition after Noriaki Kasai.

00:01:34, an hour ago