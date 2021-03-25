Norway ski jumper Daniel-Andre Tande is in a coma but in a stable condition after suffering a horror crash during training in Planica.

The 27-year-old lost control of his left ski as he set off at 100 kilometres per hour before landing heavily on the slope. He slid down the hill and had to be treated for almost 30 minutes.

He was flown by helicopter to the Ljubljana Medical Centre.

"Daniel will be kept in a coma until at least tomorrow to reduce the stress on his brain," Norway team manager Clas Brede Braathen told Norwegian TV station NRK.

Norway's national coach Daniel Stöckl also confirmed that the four-time world champion was in stable condition.

"One can only hope for the best that everything is fine with him," the Austrian said.

