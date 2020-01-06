Kubacki’s total of 1131.6 points was enough to clinch the classic ski jumping event in emphatic style, with Norway’s Marius Lindvik (1111.0pts) pipping Germany’s Karl Geiger (1108.4) into second.

Last year’s Four Hills champion Ryoyu Kobayashi, who was only the third skier to complete the grand slam when winning all four events of the tournament, finished fourth this time around, scoring 1096.0 points to Stefan Kraft's 1086.0.

Victory was a reward for Kubacki’s consistency, with the 29-year-old placing third in the first two legs in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen – both in Germany – and then second in Innsbruck, Austria.

That steady form meant Kubacki was the overall leader going into the concluding large hill HS142 event in Bischofshofen.

The normal hill world champion held a lead of 9.1 points over Lindvik after the first three stages, with Geiger 13.3 points adrift.

Kubacki kept his cool to outshine the duo chasing him in the first round on Monday evening.

A 143.0m jump helped Kubacki score 151.6 points and extend his lead, with Geiger’s 147.7 placing him ahead of Lindvik, who scored 146.5.

In the final round, Kubacki sealed the win - in Bischofshofen and overall - with a 140.5m jump which scored 149.3, a total of 9.9 points more than Geiger’s combined score over the two jumps, and 11.5 more than Lindvik.