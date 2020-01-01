Getty Images

Kobayashi denied sixth Four Hills win in succession as Lindvik triumphs

Ryoyu Kobayashi’s winning streak at Four Hills came to an end in Garmisch-Partenkirchen as the Japanese star was pushed off the podium in his hunt for a sixth successive victory, with Marius Lindvik taking the win.

Germany's Karl Geiger and Dawid Kubacki of Poland finished just behind the Norwegian jumper.

Kuback's jumps of 137m and 139m saw him split the pair to take third position

