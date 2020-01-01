Germany's Karl Geiger and Dawid Kubacki of Poland finished just behind the Norwegian jumper.

Video - Watch Lindvik's winning jump at Garmisch-Partenkirchen 01:50

Video - Kobayashi comes up short at Garmisch-Partenkirchen 01:14

Kuback's jumps of 137m and 139m saw him split the pair to take third position

Watch this event on Eurosport Player