The Japanese jumper finished over ten points clear of the field led by Stefan Kraft of Austria, who finished second for the seventh time of the season.

Poland's Dawid Kubacki finished in third position a further 4.6 points back.

Sato's countryman Ryoyu Kobayashi led after the first round and had the opportunity to win his fourth competition of the season with his last jump but, in difficult windy conditions, he could only manage a 110m jump which saw him slip all the way to 16th.