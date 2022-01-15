Slovenia won their first World Cup event in the men's ski jumping in Zakopane, Poland, easing to a 67 point victory over runners-up Germany.

The team of Lovro Kos, Peter Prevc, Timi Zajc and Anze Lanisek were victorious in the final team event before the 2022 Winter Olympics next month, heading to Beijing in the best of form.

Lovro's initial jump returned 133.1 points which put the Slovenians in an excellent position and the consistency continued right the way through, with only Lanisek's first jump dipping below the 130 point mark.

When German Stephan Leyhe could only muster 107.1 points in his second jump and Prevc scored an incredible 150.1 points it seemed they would hold on to victory and when Lanizek finished with a 149 point jump, victory was secure.

The German quartet of Severin Freund, Leyhe, Markus Eisenbichler and Karl Geiger did finish second on the podium for the second time this season, with Japan and Ryōyū Kobayashi, the individual jump leader finishing third after their second place finish in Austria last week.

Austria, winners of the opening two events finished just off the podium in fourth, 90.4 points behind Slovenia.

