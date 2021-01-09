Four Hills champion Kamil Stoch continued his excellent ski jumping form with a third straight World Cup victory in 2021.

Poland's three-time Olympic champion compiled 281.6 points across his two jumps, which included a monstrous leap of 144 metres on his second go, in Titisee, Germany.

He won by four points from Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud, while Poland's Piotr Zyla finished third with 270.8. Dawid Kubacki, who led after the first round, eventually finished seventh.

Stoch, who won his third Four Hills tournament in mid-week, has now won all three events he's competed in this year.

"I'm pretty happy with my jumps today, I'm a little bit sorry for Dawid because he got poor conditions but this is ski jumping,” Stoch said.

"It was kind of tricky conditions, it was changing all the time, it was backwards, forwards, from the side, so I'm happy to do some good ski jumping today."

Granerud still leads the overall World Cup standings on 848 points, 214 clear of Germany's Markus Eisenbichler in second on 634, while Stoch is third on 608.

