Four Hills begins on Saturday December 28th and runs through until the final day on Monday January 6th and you can watch the entire run on Eurosport.

It begins in Germany at Oberstdorf and then Garmisch-Partenkirchen before moving to Austria with Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

Last season, Ryoyu Kobayashi became just the third man ever to complete the Four Hills slam, winning every single event, following in the footsteps of Kamil Stoch the year before and Hannawald in 2001-02.

Hannawald thinks the slam is possible again but there is no standout candidate as there has been in previous years.

“Never say never,” Hannawald says.

“Nobody knows how things will go in the end. Ryoyu Kobayashi is slowly regaining his shape and appears more relieved, but in contrast to last year, the gap to the other competitors is significantly smaller.

Sven HannawaldEurosport

“There are many more jumpers who are on the same level.

“Nevertheless, the Grand Slam is possible, you have seen that in the last two years. From a psychological point of view, it is now even easier because you know that it is not impossible.”

Schmitt agrees. “First Kamil Stoch, then Ryoyu Kobayashi and now again - that would be very unusual and quite a coincidence.

“At the moment, the level is currently too balanced.

“I see no athletes performing on an extraordinary level who I could see to win the Grand Slam again.”

Martin SchmittEurosport

Four Hills is a unique sporting event for so many reasons and for Hannawald it is the need to be at such a high level for such an intense period of time that sets it apart.

“The tour is the biggest challenge of ski jumping,” Hannawald says.

“I even set the tour over Olympic Games or a World Cup.

“There are lucky world champions and lucky Olympic champions, but there is no one, who competes in the Four Hills Tournament and is lucky for ten days.

“There are surprise winners, like Thomas Diethart, who weren't on screen before, but there was no luck - because he had to fight his way through the 10 days.”

As for the rest of the season, Hannawald has been impressed with a number of athletes so far.

Sven Hannawald and Martin SchmittEurosport

“I am pleased for Peter Prevc that he seems to have made the return to the top. Gregor Schlierenzauer also showed in Klingenthal that he is on the right track again. After all the depths – the end of his career was literally close – he had made his way back again.

“Robert Johansson started phenomenally. There are also new jumpers like Yukiya Sato, who has huge potential.”

Two have stood out for Schmitt but he also stresses that there has been such a high level of competition across the board.

“There are several jumpers this season and it is difficult to single them out.

“I found Stefan Kraft very impressive how he managed to get back in shape at the World Cup opening. In autumn, he was not at all able to perform on his top level. But he made the right changes and is now jumping at an insane level.

“Daniel Andre Tande's start to the season was also outstanding, especially with regards to his injury history.”