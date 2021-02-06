Japan's Sara Takanashi shook off controversy over her suit to claim a 58th Ski Jumping World Cup victory in Hinzenbach.

The Olympic normal hill bronze medallist was disqualified on Friday when her suit was found to be longer at the thigh than it was in qualification.

An excellent first jump of 90m, scored by one judge at 18.5, saw her edge Slovenia's Nika Kriznar to gold by 0.4 points.

"After yesterday's mistake, I'm very happy about this success," said Takanashi. "Hinzenbach is very special for me, I always jump very well here."

Kriznar, who won Friday's competition, was comfortably second with Norway's Silje Opseth also winning bronze by a wide margin.

