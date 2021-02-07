Ski jumper Sara Takanashi once again topped the leaderboard and claimed a second successive World Cup victory in Hinzenbach.

Fresh off the back of triumphing the previous day, Takanashi demonstrated why she is one of the best in the world by winning with 234.1 points.

The 24-year-old recorded a jump of 92.5m which helped her claim top spot on the podium and she was impressed with her weekend's work.

Takanashi said: "My jumps were technically very good this weekend and it was the key to success.

"Although I am surprised about this 59th victory in my career, I still wish for more victories."

Slovenia's Nika Kriznar finished in second place once more, 3.1 points behind Takanashi while Norway's Silje Opseth completed the same podium as the day before just 0.2 points ahead of fourth-placed Marita Kramer.

In the World Cup standings, Kramer leads Kriznar by nine points on 460 with Takanashi a further 25 points behind.

